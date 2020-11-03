Kapolei High School campus closed after three employee-related COVID-19 cases were reported

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kapolei High school is going back to fully distanced learning after three employees recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Education, all students and staff will be home starting Wednesday through next Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Grab-and-go meals at the school will be discontinued until further notice.

The health department is coordinating professional cleaning and sanitizing efforts while the campus is closed.

