HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei City of Lights is returning this holiday season to full capacity.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the Kapolei City Lights Celebration is returning in person, at full scale.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Kapolei Hale.

The block party starts at 5 p.m. with a variety of activities and vendors for everyone at Ala Kahawai and Ulu‘ōhi‘a streets. Jahli‘i, Teanu Music and other surprise guests will also be performing.

This years decorations are inspired by the underwater environment with coral reef, marine animals and other inspiration from our ocean!

Following a holiday parade at 6 p.m. which will start on Fort Barrette Road outside of Kapolei High School, turn left onto Kapolei Parkway (this will be the main viewing area) and end at Kama‘aha Street.

According to DPR, this is free and open to the public.

The festive inside and outside of Kapolei Hale will be available for viewing until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.