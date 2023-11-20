HONOLULU (KHON2) — City crews harvested the centerpiece for this year’s Kapolei City Lights celebration Monday afternoon.

A “Cook Pine” tree was taken from Makaunulau Community Park in Mililani.

And it can’t be just any old pine tree.

The city said, its arborists look for a tree with full and evenly dispersed branches, is at least 50-feet tall and in a location where it can be safely cut down.

The lighting of the tree will take place Saturday, Dec. 9th and will be part of a block party full of food, vendors and activities.

The holiday parade will also take place that night starting at 6 p.m., from Kapolei High School to Kamaaha street.