HONOLULU (KHON2) — No deal. Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses are set to go on a seven-day strike on Jan. 21.

The Hawaii Nurses Association said the nurses want to reduce the number of patients they care for at once.

Paulette Vasu is a registered nurse and serves as treasurer for the union. She said the issue is not about the money.

“When I have two patients and I am running up and down the hall because I have to be with them every 15 minutes, I can’t spend time with my patient,” Vasu said. “And we have high-risk patients, the patients are sicker than they used to be.”

The Kapiolani Medical Center COO Gidget Ruscetta said they are offering nurses staffing guidelines instead of fixed patient-to-nurse ratios. This allows for adjustments depending on the number of patients and sickness.

Ruscetta said, “Our guidelines are flexible, they are built into our agreements so when we talk about accountability that is accountability, it’s in our contract.”

The nurses said the last scheduled meeting with their employer only lasted about 10 minutes. They said they are open to having more talks and hope to avoid a strike altogether.

Registered Nurse Daria Cassese said, “We’re planning for a strike but if they come back and meet us we are happy to reconsider but now we’re serious.”

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel said the staffing issues in the middle of this labor dispute reflect a statewide nurse shortage.

Raethel said, “We’ve got a nursing vacancy rate statewide of about 15% right now, it is over 20% or higher on the neighbor islands.”

The hospital said specialized nurses from the mainland will cover the during nurses’ strike. Raethel said temporary nurses typically cost the hospitals double what they pay their nurses on staff.

Ruscetta assured the community there will not be any disruptions to patient care.

Ruscetta said, “You come for prenatal care, if you came last week and you’re baby delivers in two weeks during the strike, your care will not be disrupted.”

The nurses are expected to return to work after the seven-day strike. Union leaders can once again give a 10-day notice for another strike if no agreement is reached.

The hospital said negotiators have put forward their best and final offer.