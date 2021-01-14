Kapiolani Medical Center reaches tentative agreement with Hawaii Nurses Association

File – The Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children struck a tentative contract agreement with the Hawaii Nurses Association during the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 13, that covers approximately 725 nurses for three years.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children struck a tentative contract agreement with the Hawaii Nurses Association during the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 13, that covers approximately 725 nurses for three years.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The agreement comes just four days after the Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike due to unfair labor practices on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Both parties agreed on including wage increases for nurses totaling 7% over the next three years, an agreement on health insurance premiums and improvements to the safety protocols involving personal protective equipment.

The CEO of Kapiolani said, a multitude of issues were involved in the negotiating process.

“Contract negotiations are never easy, and we greatly appreciate the dedication and commitment of the negotiating committees to come together and agree on a contract that is fair and sustainable. “This tentative agreement continues to provide our nurses with highly-competitive wages and benefits while also addressing the very real long-term economic challenges facing our industry today.” Martha Smith, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children CEO

Hawaii Nurses Association President Daniel Ross said, the difficult process ended in a fair agreement.

“This has been a grueling, demoralizing process, but we believe we finally have an agreement that is fair. We believe our three informational pickets and the overwhelming number of votes to support a strike made Kapiolani’s management finally sit up and pay attention.” Daniel Ross, Hawaii Nurses Association President

Nurses are scheduled to vote on ratifying the tentative agreement on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21.