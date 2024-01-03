HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 600 nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children are voting on whether to authorize a strike.

Voting started on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and goes until Friday, Dec. 5. The nurses have been working without a contract since New Year’s Day and their main request from the employer is improvement in hiring and retention.

The union president said nurses are stretched thin due to the number of patients.

“For them it’s about ratios, you know we want to make sure that there’s enough nurses to take care of their patients. Patients can feel it as well and their families,” said Rosalee Agas-Yuu, Hawaii Nurses Association President.

In a statement, the Kapiolani Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer said:

“Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children presented a fair and generous offer to our nurses. We will wait for the voting results and remain focused on our responsibility to provide quality care for the families we serve across Hawai‘i and the Pacific Region.”

Both parties are set to return to the negotiating table next week.