Kapalua brush fire 80% contained, 550 acres burned

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire that has been burning above Kapalua Airport since Wednesday morning is 80% contained, as of 11:38 a.m. Thursday. The acreage burned is around 550.
The Maui Fire Department said they will continue securing the perimeter throughout Thursday while Air 1 and Air 2 continue to make water drops.
The fire caused the evacuation of a nearby water treatment plant early Wednesday. There are no reports of damage to structures at this time.
