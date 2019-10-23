Kahana brush fire has reached Kapalua airport’s runway

The Kapalua Airport was evacuated due to a brush fire nearby, first reported at 1:18 p.m.

The fire was initially approximated to be three or four acres. It spread due to dry conditions and steady winds in the area.

Airport operations have been temporarily suspended and power lines have been damaged.

The fire is along Kahana Ridge and is not affecting the highway at this time.

The County of Maui is advising residents to be prepared for possible power outages, road closures and evacuations.

As of 3:21 p.m. Kahana Ridge, Ala Hoku subdivisions and Mahinahina Street have been evacuated.

