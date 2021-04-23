Kapa‘a man indicted on suspicion of sexually assaulting juvenile

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department arrested 56-year-old Michael Lach, of Kapa‘a on Friday, April 23, on a grand jury indictment.

Lach is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile female, according to authorities.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Kauai County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, an investigation was launched after Lach allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

Police executed a search warrant at Lach’s residence and recovered several electronic storage devices. Authorities say data has been extracted from the seized devices.

Lach allegedly deposited money into an account of the girl for some time, according to officials. The prosecutor’s office also says a video of the juvenile was allegedly sent to Lach’s private email.

Lach will make an initial court appearance on Tuesday, May 4. He was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail.

A grand jury indictment is an accusation that a crime has been committed. Individuals who are indicted are presumed innocent until and unless they are proven guilty.