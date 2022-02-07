Kapa‘a Lions find their roar again by giving hospital residents something to cuddle with

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When the Kapa‘a Lions Club visited Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital in December, most of the residents couldn’t walk or talk, and several couldn’t even smile. To help get them into the Christmas spirit, the Lions brought lap blankets, socks, candy, stuffed animals and even 10 feet of ribbon to use for decorating.

“But this time we saw a very used baby doll being handed around from woman to man to woman, and they were all loving it before passing it on,” said Helena Cooney. “Well, a light bulb went on!”

There are more than 60 Lions Clubs in Hawaii; members identify community needs and work together to find solutions. Cooney, who retired as a Safeway checker almost three years ago, is an active member of the East Kauai Lions Club. When she found out that the Kapa‘a Lions Club was about to fold last summer, she decided to help keep it alive alongside her friend Janice Bond. They both joined last September.

“Janice Bond’s father was a founding member of the Kapa‘a Lions and her deceased husband was a member, so when she realized the club was folding, she got pumped up and asked me to help her rejuvenate the club,” Cooney explained. “There are 20,000 people in Kapa‘a, so we ought to have a thriving Lions Club.”

After their last visit to the hospital, the Kapa‘a Lions gathered in January and decided to do a baby doll drive. According to Cooney, the one doll they saw being passed around eventually got taken away.

The Kapa‘a Lions delivered goodie bags to patients at Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital in December 2021, including lap blankets and stuffed animals. (Courtesy: Helena Cooney)

Janice Bond, left, and Helena Cooney worked together to revive the Kapa‘a Lions Club. (Courtesy: Helena Cooney)

The Kapa‘a Lions delivered over 50 dolls to patients at Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Helena Cooney stands next to the pile of donations. (Courtesy: Helena Cooney)

“I was thinking today, everyone thinks about baby dolls for little girls, but who would have thought about it for old people, very near the end of their life?” she said. “With COVID, there are shut-ins. Hardly anyone is allowed to visit yet, so its been a lonely two years. So cuddling with a doll? How marvelous.”

After posting on Facebook, word spread fast and boxes of dolls started to pile at her door. They now have over 50 dolls thanks to a combination of an Amazon wish list and amazing neighbors.

“But we had one huge donation from Jill Lowry of the Anaina Hou Community Park in Kilauea, Kauai County,” Cooney said. “So all of a sudden we have as many as we need!”

The Kapa‘a Lions delivered the dolls on Monday, Feb. 7, but did not see patients this time around.

“The nurses need to go through the boxes and pick out the toy pacifiers and blankets,” Conney explained. “Not a good idea for the elderly to have these tiny little add-ons.”

Cooney is proud to say that they got a huge variety of dolls.

“Black, brown, one authentic American Indian, whites of many sizes and colors,” she listed. “So the nurses have the big job of matching up which doll to which patient.”

According to Cooney, there is a sister hospital on the west side that doesn’t have any clubs giving donations.

“We heard they were jealous,” Cooney teased. “So whatever dolls we have left over after our project, we are going to offer them to the West Kaua’i Lions Club.”

After contacting the West Kaua’i Lions, Cooney said they are excited to take over the project for the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital long-term care patients. She will deliver the rest of the dolls next week.