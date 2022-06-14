HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai bus will not be stopping at the Kapa’a High School Pavilion stop on Route 60 beginning Wednesday, June 15.

The closure is due to a safety precaution from ongoing construction in the area.



If needed, riders can use bus stops at Mahelona Foyer which stops every 33 minutes after the hour, or across Mahelona Foyer which stops every 46 minutes after the hour. The Kapahi shuttle provides hourly service between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

To view bus schedules, visit the Kauai Bus website. For more information on The Kauai Bus, call 808-246-8110.

