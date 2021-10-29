Kapa’a Fire Station receives a new brush fire truck

Courtesy of Kaua’i Fire Department

KAPA’A, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department (KFD) held a blessing on Thursday, at their Kapa’a fire station, for its new brush fire truck.

KFD said among those that attendant were representatives from the KFD, Kaua’i Fire Commission, Hawai’i Fire Fighters Association, Friends of Kaua’i Fire Service, the Kaua’i County Council, the Office of the Mayor, and others.

Mahalo to the KFD and the KFD Apparatus Committee for their work on the design of this truck and bringing this essential tool for the safety and protection of Kaua’i and her people.” Kaua’i Mayor Derek Kawakami said.

According to KFD, the new Truck 2, marked at $102,893 allocated from the county’s General Fund, replaces the Kapa’a fire station’s last truck after it reached its life service of 14 years. The KFD Apparatus Committee, led by firefighter Nohili Vierra, began work in 2019 to bring this truck to the island.

“This truck is designed for responses here on Kaua’i and is equipped with special features, including surf racks, a fire pump, a water tank, and hose reel,” said KFD Chief Steven Goble. “We are blessed to have Truck 2 for our island, which services as a crucial safety response platform for land and water missions.”