Kapaʿa man dies in moped crash on Kūhiō Highway

KAPAA. Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after a pickup truck hit his moped on Kūhiō Highway on Sunday, Jan. 23.

It happened around 6:40 p.m.

Kauai police said the moped rider, identified as 59-year-old Andrew Derego of Kapaʿa, was going south on Kūhiō Highway, crossing the Ohia Street intersection, when a pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Kapaʿa woman allegedly hit him.

He was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition, where he later died.

She did not have any injuries.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor. Police are waiting for toxicology reports to see if either one was under the influence.

Derego was not wearing a helmet.

The area was closed for three hours during the investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality this year on Kauai.