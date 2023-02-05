LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision in Līhuʻe on Kaua’i.
The incident occurred Sunday morning, Feb. 5, at approximately 2 a.m.
A 21-year-old male was driving a Toyota pick-up truck. He was traveling eastbound on Kaumuali‘i Highway in the vicinity of the Kaua‘i Department of Water.
The driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit a curb and then rolled over.
American Medical Response and Kaua‘i Fire Department treated the driver on the scene. He was admitted to Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition.