A photo shows the area near the Kaua’i Department of Water in Līhu’e, Hawai’i. (Photo/Kaua’i Department of Water)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision in Līhuʻe on Kaua’i.

The incident occurred Sunday morning, Feb. 5, at approximately 2 a.m.

A 21-year-old male was driving a Toyota pick-up truck. He was traveling eastbound on Kaumuali‘i Highway in the vicinity of the Kaua‘i Department of Water.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit a curb and then rolled over.

American Medical Response and Kaua‘i Fire Department treated the driver on the scene. He was admitted to Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition.