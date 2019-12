It all started with NFL football analyst, Brian Baldinger’s tweet saying, ” in full blizzard conditions went 8/8 with a TD & 2 point try. Like he was on a beach in Waikiki. Amazing concentration!”

.@chiefs @PatrickMahomes in full blizzard conditions went 8/8 with a TD & 2 point try. Like he was on a beach in Waikiki. Amazing concentration! #Chiefskingdom #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/70hTA9UcZO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 19, 2019

On Thursday, December 19th, Kansas City Chiefs tweeted a gif of quarterback Patrick Mahomes questioning where is Waikiki?

Well, Patrick. To answer that, it’s in beautiful Hawaii.