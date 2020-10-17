Kanilea Ukulele to open in Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you come down to Windward Mall in Kaneohe, you’re going to find a brand new store.

Kanilea Ukulele expanded its brand from a shop in Kaneohe to a retail space at the mall, but it’s more than just that. This company opened up back in 1998–a family business being passed on to the next generation.

“We are family-owned and we work very closely together to do unique things and always innovate and try to create something new which is kind of why we are here in the mall when not many people are thinking of doing such a thing but we wanted to offer a destination,” said Kanilea Ukulele CEO Kaimana Souza. “We have instruments for every level, every player, as well as mini guitars and mini bass, too.”

He said that all string instruments are welcomed at the store.

“We will be partnering with Kapena, the Kapena School of Music, to offer lessons not only in Ukulele, but all sorts of musical trades: music, voice, engineering, guitar, different kinds of things. One thing I think is really interesting is that when customers come here, they are contributing back to our aina.”

With every ukulele that is made, a koa tree is planted.

“In Kealakekua on Hawaii Island, we plant a koa tree for every instrument that we build,” said Souza. “It’s a full-on restoration of our native forest. No harvesting, no farming to be done. Just purely passion for the forest.”

The grand opening for the store will be on Saturday, Oct. 17.

“You can expect Kapena live and direct right here in the store and tons of great musicians.”

For all the information, check out their website www.kanileaukulele.com.

