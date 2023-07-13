HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Kaneohe is hoping to bring aloha to the national stage along with his luscious locks.

Ezekiel Arita is all business in the front, and party in the back. His mullet even has a nickname — Mr. Aloha Mullet.

Ezekiel may only be two, but he’s been growing those locks his whole life. His dad said he was born with a full head of hair.

“First of all, Ezekiel’s hair was very long coming out of the womb,” said Daniel Arita. “So, it started to grow a lot.”

Last year, Daniel heard about the USA Mullet Championship; so, he decided to enter Ezekiel.

“I never had a mullet; my wife never had a mullet. But because his hair is so long and luscious, we felt we had to have a mullet for him,” said Daniel. “And I didn’t see anyone from Hawaii in there. I just kinda wanted to put it on the map that people in Hawaii also have mullets.”

Ezekiel is entered in the age 1-4 category, and he’s up against impressive ‘dos from all across the country. But Ezekiel’s is clearly a cut above the rest, and you can help keep it that way by going to the website to vote for him.

“The top 34 kids in his age group actually make it to the next round, and they reset the votes,” said Daniel.

And in case you were wondering what it takes to maintain such a mane.

“So we spend the most money on his hair compared to my wife or myself. Oh, I don’t have hair,” said Daniel. “But we condition it every day. We use a lot of shampoo and baby shampoo, and baby conditioner is not cheap.”

The first round of voting ends Sunday, July 16, and you can vote once every 24 hours.