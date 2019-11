HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers can expect some delays in Kaneohe.

Starting Monday, crews will begin a major road work project along Kamehameha Highway.

This will stretch from Haiku Road to Heeia Boat Harbor and will sometimes involve lane closures and detours.

Work will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Some weekend work may be necessary.

The project is expected to be completed in March of next year.