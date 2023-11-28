KANEOHE, HAWAII (KHON2) — Kaneohe Residents said more needs to be done to clear an overgrown stream in their neighborhood to avoid a potential disaster.

Kamo’o’alii stream along Keneke Street in Kaneohe has weeds so overgrown you can barely even see the water in some spots and the trees and grass so tall it reaches over the fence line explained Lori a resident who’s lived in the area for more than six decades.

KHON: “What’s your fear at this point?”

“That’ its going to overflow like it did back when I, we first moved here and I had to evacuate,” she said. “And back then it was clean and water still came over.”

Lori recalls the flood in the 1960s that left the Keaupuka subdivision underwater.

“They’re water level went all the way up to the rooftop of homes,” she said. “I just don’t want to relive that again.”

the area’s undergone major flood mitigation since, with a dam and Hoomaluhia reservior built.

but the heavy rain in the forecast, still makes residents uneasy seeing the stream so overgrown.

“Because all the weeds are down there, I feel that’s going to back up,” she said. “It’s tiring cause we’ve been calling trying to be proactive. But no one calls us back.”

According to Lori, the last time she saw crews come to clean the stream was over the summer.

“I’m expecting big trackters and i just get a regular truck that comes and the supervisor whether or not they’re city and county, said oh, yea, its a lot worse than we thought it was,” she explained.

“We used to play chase master down there and we can’t even get down there anymore,” she said.

According to the City Department of Facility Maintenance schedule, work on Kamooalii Stream from Kaneke Street to Kamehameha Hwy is scheduled from October 4, 2023 to December 30, 2023.

For people who live next to the stream, that work can’t happen soon enough.

If you see an overgrown stream that you’d like to request to be cleaned, click on this link ,create a ‘Request’ at the bottom of the screen and follow the directions.