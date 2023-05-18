HONOLULU (KHON2) – Everybody loves food especially food from Hawai’i.

There is an upcoming event called the National Restaurant Association Show and Hawai’i is being represented by the one and only Adela’s Country Eatery in Kāne’ohe.

So, to find out more about this very unique restaurant, KHON2 News met with Millie Chan of Adela’s Country Eatery.

“It means a lot because we try to use a lot of local produce in our noodle making and we just want to introduce it to the rest of the country and the rest of the nation what we can do with our local produce, and they are just beautiful and I would say this is a one-of-a-kind noodle at this moment,” said Chan.

KHON2 News heard Chan is working to use as much flour but include more of our own starches and staples.

“Right. In that case, we cut down on the use of flour and we use more of our fresh ingredients, fresh local produce and in cooperate it,” said Chan.

We try to create some local staple which we don’t have right now. But everybody eats rice, and everybody eat potatoes, but noodles, everybody likes to eat too. But right now, we don’t have anything that has local ingredients inside the noodles, so we just try to create something and introduce it to the rest of the nation.” Millie Chan, Adela’s Country Eatery.

“We opened about 4 years ago just before pandemic time and right after that, we sink into pandemic and we survived,” said Chan.

After four years of being in business, they’ve already made it to such a large stage.

KHON2 News asked what are you hoping that those who participate in this event and come across your food walk away with.

“I would say we just want to share the love of aloha and the spirit of aloha I would say and the love of our land of Hawaii,” said Chan. “We just want to bring that to share with the rest of the national. It just all starts from the love of our land.”

Millie said they have the best cheesecake on the island. Ube and original.

Adela’s Country Eatery is representing Hawai’i in this weekend’s National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago which is from May 20 to May 23.

Over 51,000 food service professionals from 112 countries.

To find out more about Adela’s Country Eatery, click here.

To find out more about the National Restaurant Association Show, click here.