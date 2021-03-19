Kaneohe community hosting fundraiser for flood-damaged Dean’s Drive Inn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Kaneohe community are coming together to help a local restaurant rebuild after the major floods on Tuesday, March 9.

Dean’s Drive Inn at 45-270 William Henry Rd. sustained damage to its dining room while the business was already struggling due to the pandemic.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Owner Dean Mishima’s classmates from Castle High School’s Class of 1973 are joining forces to help Mishima recover and rebuild his business. Mishima said, he is touched by their generosity.

“I get a phone call from one of my classmates who says, ‘hey Dean, we’re doing to help you, we’re going to do a fundraiser.’ I’m like ‘no,’ and he says, ‘we’re going to help you with a fundraiser,’ so a whole bunch of them put their heads together and came up with some ideas, but it was really, you know, touching that your classmates come in and help you with a time like this.” Dean Mishima, Dean’s Drive Inn owner

The public can support the fundraiser by pre-purchasing popular plate lunches, gift certificates or by simply making a donation. Pickup will run from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at Dean’s Drive Inn.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards rebuilding the dining room and covering any losses from being closed.

Click here to support the Dean’s Drive Inn fundraiser.