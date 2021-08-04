Kāne‘ohe Beach Park renamed at blessing ceremony

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The local community gathered at the Kāne‘ohe Beach Park for a blessing ceremony that celebrated the 1.05-acre park being renamed as Nāoneala‘a a Kāne‘ohe.

At the ceremony, a donated storyboard that described the park’s historical significance was also revealed.

The Ko`olaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club, via City Council Resolution 19-235, gifted and took charge of this project, which included the renaming, storyboard research, content and placard. This was all part of their cultural awareness program.

“It’s a blessing to be part of this because it’s an awesome example of reclaiming ‘āina and giving this place back its dignity and history by sharing the story of Nāoneala‘a, and by creating a storyboard,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Deputy Director Kēhaulani Pu‘u at the ceremony. “It’s an example of the values we want to instill in our communities so they can come to love and respect (mālama) these places — our parks.”

Kāne‘ohe resident Dwight Kana‘e also performed at the blessing with his ukulele as he sang an original tribute to the park.

The National Geographic Society, the Awesome Foundation and the Ko‘olau Foundation provided additional funding for the project.