Police arrest man who barricaded himself at Aikahi Gardens

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A barricade situation in Kailua ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, Sept. 12, after a man surrendered to police.

Police said that a man was holding a woman and a child hostage in Aikahi Gardens housing complex.

It forced police to close Kaneohe Bay Drive between Lale Street and the H-3 freeway junction at about 11:30 a.m. The man had barricaded himself in one of the units where a 9-year-old boy was also inside.

At some point during the standoff with police, the man released the boy and then surrendered at about 2 pm.

Nearby residents that were in lockdown are now able to leave. Other residents that got out of the complex safely will be able to return once police are done.

