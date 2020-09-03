Kanehili pedestrian walkway improvements set to start this weekend

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) announced they will begin work on pedestrian walkway improvements in the Kanehili area starting Sept. 7.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Construction will include the installation of pedestrian walkways from sidewalks within the Kanehili Subdivision to the sidewalk along Kualaka’i Parkway. DHHL says this will include the removal of temporary fences at nearby wall openings.



An approximately 3,650-foot chain link fence will also be installed within the Kualaka’i Parkway median between Kapolei Parkway and Keahumoa Parkway to discourage unlawful crossing of the parkway.



DHHL expects to conclude the project in January of 2021.



For more information, please call 620-9500.