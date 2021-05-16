Kanaha Beach Park reopened after reported shark bite incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kanaha Beach Park reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday following a shark bite incident that left a 35-year-old man with 2-to 3-inch lacerations in the back of his upper leg.

The incident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

According to Maui County officials, the victim was about 400 yards offshore of Kahului Canoe Hale when a shark bit him as he was getting back on his kite foil board.

The shark was estimated to be 5 to 8 feet long.

The 35-year-old victim managed to make it to shore and declined medical treatment.

Officials initially halted access to ocean waters from Hale Nanea on the Kahului side of Kahana Beach Park to Stable Road due to the shark’s aggressive behavior. They have since determined that the beach is once again safe for public use.