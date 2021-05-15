Kanaha Beach Park on Maui closed after reported shark bite

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kanaha Beach Park on Maui will be closed until noon on Sunday, May 16, after a shark bite was reported on Saturday, May 15.

Officials say a 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries due to a shark bite incident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to Maui County, the victim was about 400 yards offshore of Kahului Canoe Hale when a shark bit him as he was getting back on his kite foil board around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say the man sustained 2-to 3-inch lacerations in the back of his upper leg but was able to make his way to shore. The 35-year-old declined medical treatment.

Maui County officials report the shark was estimated to be 5 to 8 feet long.

Officials are taking precautions because of the shark’s aggressive behavior and have halted access to ocean waters from Hale Nanea on the Kahului side of Kahana Beach Park to Stable Road.