Kamitoku Ramen, dog spa and cafes among local businesses opening at Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mix of restaurants and retailers is bringing more local business to Ward Village that will cater to foodies, dog-lovers and the coffee-obsessed.

“It’s wonderful to see our neighborhood continue to grow while creating opportunities for local businesses to adapt and be positioned to thrive in the years to come,” said Francis Cofran, Vice President of Management and Operations at Ward Village. “We’re encouraged by these latest additions to our customer experience in the heart of Honolulu.”

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Ward Village’s new tenants include nine businesses:

Kamitoku Ramen (now open at Ward Centre)

Kamitoku Ramen is now open at Ward Centre. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Kamitoku Ramen is known for its signature Gyu-kotsu ramen and was founded in “Akasaki” of Tohaku-gun, Tottori Prefecture, in Japan. The restaurant has served ramen for more than 60 years. It’s located next to Piggy Smalls in Ward Centre. Lunch is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner is from 4 p.m until 10 p.m.

Johnny’s Dog Spa Hawaiʻi (now open at Ward Centre)

Johnny’s Dog Spa Hawaiʻi is now open at Ward Centre. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Johnny’s Dog Spa Hawaiʻi offers professional grooming services, which clients can purchase by package based on the preferred treatments. Dog daycare and boarding services are also offered for owners planning out-of-town trips.

Aliʻi Coffee (coming soon to Ward Centre)

Aliʻi Coffee will open its third location at Ward Centre this spring. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Aliʻi Coffee, a craft coffee bar and roastery, will open its third location this spring. It is best known for its cold brews and handcrafted “coff-tails.” The shop will be located next to Maile’s Thai.

Lemon Supply Co. (coming soon to South Shore Market)

Lemon Supply Co. is coming soon to South Shore Market. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Lemon Supply offers natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade and a smoothie juice bar. Li hing, yuzu and pink raspberry are among the flavors that are offered.

Island Brew Coffeehouse (coming soon to Anaha)

Island Brew Coffeehouse is coming soon to Anaha. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Island Brew Coffeehouse offers 100% locally grown and roasted coffee, featuring cold brew iced coffee, alongside its signature menu items, like Kaʻu, Kona and Maui Mokka Peaberry coffee. Guests may consume their orders in ceramic mugs, glassware or compostable cups made from corn.

An Di Dzo (coming soon to Ward Entertainment Center)

An Di Dzo is coming soon to Ward Entertainment Center. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

An Di Dzo serves Vietnamese cuisine with a contemporary menu that will feature creative dishes. The location will also include a small bar area.

Tacos De Gallo Rosa (coming soon to Ward Centre)

Tacos De Gallo Rosa is coming soon to Ward Centre. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Tacos De Gallo Rosa’s second location will offer fresh, all-natural ingredients, banning the use of canned products and sauces. Guests will enjoy meals completely made from scratch.

Fat Cheeks Hawaiʻi (coming soon to Ward Centre)

Fat Cheeks Hawaiʻi is coming soon to Ward Centre. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

This mom-and-pop shop is expanding from its current location in ʻOhana Hale Marketplace. Fat Cheeks Hawaiʻi is best known for its lobster roll, and also serves soups, salads, sides and desserts.

The Social Eatery and Bar Honolulu (coming soon to South Shore Market)

The Social Eatery and Bar Honolulu is coming soon to South Shore Market. (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Guests can enjoy their meal and game time specials while cheering on their favorite sports teams.

Eight other tenants have opened their doors at Ward Village last year, including restaurants Han No Daidokoro and Istanbul Hawaiʻi, co-working space BoxJelly, and popular donut shop Holey Grail.

Click here for information on Ward Village’s offerings.