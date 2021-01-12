HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools (KS) announced the launch of “Mahi’ai Scale-up,” an agricultural business plan competition that helps local farms and food system organizations grow their business on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
KS Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Vice President Kā‘eo Duarte said, the initiative has many purposes.
“Kamehameha Schools is focused on supporting Hawaiʻi’s food system, aiming to produce more healthy, affordable local food for all and develop career pathways for ʻōiwi leaders to foster a resilient economy. With this year’s Mahi‘ai Scale-up, we plan to support agricultural businesses to expand their operations in areas that will increase production and connect products with consumers.”Kā‘eo Duarte, KS Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Vice President
Farmers, distributors, processors and aggregators are invited to submit a proposal that will expand their businesses in new and creative ways. Food system businesses can apply for the program here until Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and The Kohala Center (TKC) will be partnering with KS to give participants business training and wraparound services.
CHNA will be offering a 10-week KūHana Business Program that provides technical assistance services and various courses to help participants strengthen and grow their businesses.
TKC will be collaborating with participating establishments to walk them through wraparound business services to reinforce their operations and business plan development.
The Mahi’ai Scale-up is a component of KS’ Mahi’ai a Ola program. To learn more, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says theaters could reopen by fall 2021
- Kamehameha Schools supporting local farmers, food distributors
- City allows walk-in entry to Hanauma Bay again
- CDC to require negative COVID-19 test for all US-bound passengers
- Big Island hospital says you can call to make vaccination appointments