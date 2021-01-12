Kamehameha Schools supporting local farmers, food distributors

File – Dana Shapiro of Māla Kalu‘ulu, left, and Brandon Lee of Kaunamano Farm represent the winners of the 2017 Mahi‘ai Scale-up competition. Both farms are located on Hawai‘i Island. (COURTESY: KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools (KS) announced the launch of “Mahi’ai Scale-up,” an agricultural business plan competition that helps local farms and food system organizations grow their business on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

KS Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Vice President Kā‘eo Duarte said, the initiative has many purposes.

“Kamehameha Schools is focused on supporting Hawaiʻi’s food system, aiming to produce more healthy, affordable local food for all and develop career pathways for ʻōiwi leaders to foster a resilient economy. With this year’s Mahi‘ai Scale-up, we plan to support agricultural businesses to expand their operations in areas that will increase production and connect products with consumers.” Kā‘eo Duarte, KS Community & ‘Āina Resiliency Vice President

Farmers, distributors, processors and aggregators are invited to submit a proposal that will expand their businesses in new and creative ways. Food system businesses can apply for the program here until Thursday, Feb. 11.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and The Kohala Center (TKC) will be partnering with KS to give participants business training and wraparound services.

CHNA will be offering a 10-week KūHana Business Program that provides technical assistance services and various courses to help participants strengthen and grow their businesses.

TKC will be collaborating with participating establishments to walk them through wraparound business services to reinforce their operations and business plan development.

The Mahi’ai Scale-up is a component of KS’ Mahi’ai a Ola program. To learn more, click here.