A local girl is starring in her breakout role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Finding Ohana.’

The Kamehameha Schools Maui grad, Lindsay Watson, was born and raised on Maui but moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in 2013. She is back in Hawaii for production of the film.

Watson could not tell us the details of her role but she says she’s happy to be home to shoot.

The release date is still pending.