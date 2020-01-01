Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Warrior Marching Band & Color Guard perform in Tournament of Roses Parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Warrior Marching Band & Color Guard were a part of the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

This is their fifth time being a part of it.

They were one of 20 bands from around the world selected to be in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, a suburb of Los Angeles, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (6 a.m. Hawaii time).

An estimated 800,000 spectators were on hand to watch the parade, and a worldwide television audience of 350 million viewers tuned in.



KHON2 broadcast a live stream of the parade from our sister Nexstar station KTLA.