Kamehameha Schools’ 96th annual Ho’olaule’a has gone virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kamehameha Schools’ Kapalama Campus will bring you its annual Ho’olaule’a fundraiser starting Saturday, Feb. 27, virtually.

But not to worry, many of its annual traditions will continue.

Ho’olaule’a in 2021 will be presented online from the live Hawaiian music and hula to the delicious food from around the islands. The free entertainment, affordable culture workshops and shopping opportunities mean there is something for everyone.

“So in these three weeks, we can see live streaming of performances from the Haehae Girls, Na Waihooluu and Hookena,” says Kaleopomaikai Kauahi-Daniels.

“And there will also be a plant sale, a silent auction, Ho’olaule’a merchandise store, and of course Kamehameha’s famous brownies,” Kauahi-Daniels said.

The brownies can be ordered online and picked up on campus.

The proceeds from Ho’olaule’a help pay for student enrichment programs.

“This event in all the years has offered so much for the students whether its enrichment opportunities, educational travel and even competitions,” says Kauahi-Daniels. “So, it’s looking to continue the tradition, but also be safe.”

“I think the overall is Aloha for your princess, for the princess who gave us the chance to be educated there,” says Piikea Lopes, member of group Haehae Girls.

The theme in 2021 is “E Hoomau i Pono Ka Lahui,” which means “Persevere for the betterment of our people.”

The first live event is Saturday and will be followed by a wide range of events throughout the month of March.

For the list of events, click here .