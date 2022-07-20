HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has announced that one lane on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay will open.

According to BWS, repairs have been completed and meanwhile work on the 30-inch main break continues, one lane will be contraflowed beginning Thursday, July 21 at 4:30 a.m.

The City’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the State Department of Transportation also announced that the underdeveloped area mauka of Laniakea Beach will be closed temporarily.

This area of North Shore will be closed until the water main break is fixed and Kamehameha Highway is full reopened.

TheBus shuttle used during the road closure at Kahana Bay will be discontinued and TheBus service will continue with normal operating hours.