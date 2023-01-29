HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions between Haleiwa and Laniakea due to a downed tree on power lines, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
Hawaiian Electric crews have also reported a power outage affecting around 914 customers.
The outage started around 6:47 a.m. and HECO estimates power to be restored around 2:30 p.m. today.
According to HECO, the areas affected are listed below.
- Haleiwa
- Helemano
- Kawailoa
- Waialua
- Waimea
The Honolulu Police Department is on the scene and Hawaiian Electric has been notified.