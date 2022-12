HONOLULU (KHON2) — The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.

City and County of Honolulu Officials announced that Kamehameha Highway at Waiheʻe Road is closed in both directions.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The closure was instigated by a downed pole.

Officials warn to use caution while driving during this particularly bad storm.