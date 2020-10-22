Kamehameha Highway repaving set for early 2021

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The roads in Wahiawa are set to get a lot smoother.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a major reconstruction project on Oct. 21 that is slated to begin early next year.

Just over 11 miles of pavement on Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road and Wilikina Drive will all be replaced with a “polymer asphalt binder” that is expected to last at least 20 years.

Officials say this project has been a long time coming.

“Every time we come out to the Wahiawa community, whether it be a community neighborhood board meeting or DOT meeting we always hear the first thing from the public — your roads suck,” said Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director for Highways. “It’s time to fix em.”

The project cost $23 million, $16 million of which is being paid by the federal government.

The project is expected to take 18 to 23 months to complete.

Latest Stories on KHON2