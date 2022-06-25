HONOLULU (KHON2) –There is a road closure on Kamehameha Highway in the Kualoa area due to a another water main break, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

This road closure was announced at 9:35 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

The Kamehameha Highway being contraflowed in the Punaluu Beach Park area after a 30-inch water main broke on Friday, June 24.

The townbound lane is by Punaluu Beach Park reopened, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

The traffic announcement about Punaluu was issued around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, June 25.