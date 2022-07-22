HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a one-lane contraflow continuing on Kamehameha Highway in the Kahana Beach Park area due to the repairs on the 30-inch water main that broke on Saturday, July 16.

Board of Water Supply crews will repair the guardrail, pedestrian bridge and clean-up near Kahana bridge.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The BWS requests residents in Waimanalo to Ka’a’awa conserve water for cooking and personal hygiene.

BWS asks residents not to use water for the lawn, car washing or filling swimming pools.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

With 60% of the water supply for the windward side lost, conservation will help to restore water levels quicker.