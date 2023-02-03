HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, they will begin maintenance work in Kamananui Valley, also known as Moanalua Valley.

Trails will be closed on weekdays from sunrise to 2 p.m. According to the DLNR, if hikers try and enter the valley they will be turned away.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We understand how important these trails are to the hiking community,” said Aaron Lowe, DLNR Oʻahu Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist. “However, we want the public to recognize that the road needs to be cleared and made safer for day-to-day recreation. The heavy equipment clearing operations are too hazardous within such a small road corridor for safe passage.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This project is expected to be completed on March 6, 2023.