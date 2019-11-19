Kamamalu Neighborhood Park to be revitalized due to public private partnership

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A downtown Honolulu park is about to get a million dollar makeover.

As part of a public-private partnership with the YMCA, the Kamamalu Neighborhood Park will be renovated.

There will be a new restroom, an expanded parking lot, new security lighting, and improved landscaping.

The YMCA will be in charge of maintaining the bathrooms and will hold volunteer clean-up jobs at the park.

Kamamalu is one of nine parks the city patrols with security guards.

The five-acre park is on Queen Emma Street.

The changes will cost about $1.7 million.