Kamaile Academy students get new play system to help them learn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamaile Academy students got something new to play with on Friday.

It’s called a Rigamajig play system. It lets students build something using wooden slats, wheels, and child-friendly screws.

When children use the play system, it teaches them how to work together, how to communicate, and how to work through problems.

The play system is a gift from law firm Morgan Stanley and the national non-profit KaBOOM!

Kamaile Academy is a charter school with 980 students from the Waianae Community. Students can attend from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

