Kamaehu Kawa’a wins Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto contest

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The winner of the 19th annual Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest is Kamaehu Kawa’a.

The contest was live streamed on Maui at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Kawa’a’s song was titled Pulelehua which means butterfly.

It’s a song he wrote himself where he compares his wife Madi to a butterfly.

Kawa’a also earned the Hawaiian Language Award and the Sheldon Keahiawakea Brown Music Award.

He is a member of the group Na Wai Eha. Contest organizers say as long as you don’t have a solo album you can enter the contest.

The second place winner is Micah Manzano from Maui, and the third place winner is Kaliko Pascua from Kauai.

Five people entered the contest.