Kamaaina Kids participate in Aloha Journal for health and wellness Local News by: Howard Dashefsky Posted: Jan 13, 2020 / 09:41 PM HST / Updated: Jan 13, 2020 / 09:41 PM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Danny Kim partnered with Kamaaina Kids to create the Aloha Journal. The purpose of the journal is for health and wellness. For more information, log onto TheAlohaJournal.com. Kamaaina Kids participate in Aloha Journal for health and wellness Community and city compromise on plan for Sherwoods Top schemes Hawaii residents fell for in 2019 13 hikers rescued in Hanakapiai BREAKING: Nick Rolovich to become next head coach at Washington State