Kamaaina Kids participate in Aloha Journal for health and wellness

On January 13th, 2018, an emergency warning appeared on phone screens across Hawaii, alerting everyone: BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

The ensuing 38 minutes were fraught with panic and terror, as families were forced to make excruciating decisions about who to call and where to go, or, said differently, who not to call. Such emotional triage is the stuff of apocalypse-themed blockbusters, but rarely is it real life. When the ballistic missile never arrived and the panic subsided, there was one element of truth to the false alert: it wasn't a drill. It was simply a monumental mistake.