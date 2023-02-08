ʻIolani Palace is photographed in January 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/The Friends of ʻIolani Palace)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamaʻāina Sundays will be reinstated at ʻIolani Palace beginning March 12.

Hawaii residents are encouraged to visit ʻIolani Palace and partake in themed cultural activities and workshops that are being offered. There will also be live performances from local entertainers and food vendors.

Kamaʻāina Sundays will open with a theme centered around kalo and include performances by Kuana Torres Kahele, the Royal Hawaiian Band and hula halau. Themes surrounding hula, lauhala, and lei are in place for future dates.

‘Iolani Palace opens at 8:30 a.m. on Kamaʻāina Sundays while activities and tours are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Self-led audio tours will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon entry, guests are able to visit first and second floors of ‘Iolani Palace, which includes the staterooms and private quarters of the royal monarchs. Tours are concluded with self-guided exploration of gallery exhibits showcasing the royal collections, restored kitchen and Chamberlain’s Office.

Kamaʻāina Sunday dates include March 12, April 2, May 7, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13. Complimentary tickets will be limited to four per adult and are available by presenting a valid Hawaii State ID, driver’s license or proof of residency. Additional tickets may be purchased at regular price.

For more information about ‘Iolani Palace, visit their website.