HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamaʻāina Sundays at ʻIolani Palace were reintroduced in 2023, and Friends of ʻIolani Palace has announced that this program will commence again for 2024.

ʻIolani Palace’s Kamaʻāina Sundays are incredibly popular amongst residents.

It’s a way for the palace to provide opportunities for guests to explore the grounds, immerse themselves in Hawaiian culture, taste ‘ono food, support local vendors, enjoy lively entertainment and much more.

This is a free event that will be held on the second Sunday of every month, and the first one is taking place on Sunday, Jan. 14.

“One of our goals is to make ʻIolani Palace the people’s palace. We want everyone to have the opportunity to learn about this sacred place, its history, and the people who roamed its halls,” said Paula Akana, president and CEO of The Friends of ʻIolani Palace. “Kamaʻāina Sunday is just one of the ways we are working to make ʻIolani Palace more accessible to all.”

The monthly event provides an opportunity for kamaʻāina can take advantage of free audio tours of ʻIolani Palace. There are also presentations and activities to join that will expand your knowledge and understand of Hawaiʻi’s history and culture.

“Each event will be themed around a topic highlighting a different aspect of Hawaiian culture,” said a spokesperson for FoIP. “Past themes have included lauhala, hula, Lā Kūʻokoʻa, Makahiki, Moʻōlelo, and more.”

For January, the Kamaʻāina Sunday theme is “Mai Poina” – “Never Forget.”

“Guests will delve into the significance of the phrase, emphasizing the importance of understanding our history and herstory. On January 17, 1893, the Hawaiian monarchy was overthrown,” said a spokesperson for FoIP. “’Mai Poina’ prompts us to reflect on this event, encouraging a collective commitment to learning the events leading up to that day and its aftermath.”

It is important to the development of cultural identity, heritage and community that residents have an understanding of Hawaiʻi’s past.

“’Mai Poina’ reminds us to honor and protect our heritage, fostering unity and resilience,” said a spokesperson for FoIP. “All are encouraged to embrace this month’s theme with open hearts and contribute to the preservation of Hawaiʻi’s cultural legacy.”

Gates to ‘Iolani Palace will open at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. This will include activities and tours hosted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There are also self-led audio tours available for the first 500 attendees.

Residents can click here for more information.

Here is a listing of the all the dates for 2024:

Jan. 14.

Feb. 11.

March 10.

April 14.

May 12.

June 9.

July 14.

Aug. 11.

Sept. 8.

Oct. 13.

Nov. 10.

Dec. 8.

Those with a valid Hawaiʻi State ID, Hawaiʻi driver’s license or proof of Hawaiʻi residency will receive complimentary tickets. There is a limit of one complementary ticket for per adult Hawaiʻi resident.