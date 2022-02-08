Kamaʻāina can take advantage of these deals at Ala Moana Center

Eggs ‘N Things is one of more than a dozen retailers and restaurants offering kama‘aina discounts at Ala Moana Center.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.

Hawaii residents must present a valid State-issued photo ID, Hawaii Driver’s License and/or student/teacher school ID for discounts, which cannot be combined with any other offers or redeemed for cash.

Below is the list of participating stores and offers for this year, which are subject to change. These are valid now through Dec. 31, 2022.

Claire’s — 20% off entire purchase with purchase of ear piercing service

— 20% off entire purchase with purchase of ear piercing service Crazy Shirts — 10% off

— 10% off E&K Jewelry — 10% off

— 10% off Eggs ‘N Things — 5% off

— 5% off Hawaiian Island Creations — 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card

— 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card Hic Surf — 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card

— 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card Island Crepes & Lemonade — 10% off

— 10% off Island Slipper — 10% off

— 10% off Lulu Hawaii — 10% off

— 10% off Madewell — 15% off for teachers and students

— 15% off for teachers and students mālie — 10% off regular-priced mālie product

— 10% off regular-priced mālie product 85 C Bakery Cafe — 20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 (prices vary depending on collection) with any salon service

— 20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 (prices vary depending on collection) with any salon service Maui Divers Jewelry — 10% off

— 10% off Moomin Shop Hawaii — 10% off regular-priced Moomin Shop Hawaii product

— 10% off regular-priced Moomin Shop Hawaii product Morphe — 10% off regular-priced Morphe items

— 10% off regular-priced Morphe items Ramen Bario — 15% off

— 15% off Romano’s Macaroni Grill — 10% off

— 10% off Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya — 10% off for UH System Faculty and Students

— 10% off for UH System Faculty and Students The North Face — 10% off for students

These kamaʻāina deals are not valid on gift cards or previous purchases. See individual stores and restaurants for details on additional exclusions and restrictions that may apply.