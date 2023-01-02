KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that there is an on/off ramp lane closure due to a vehicular accident.

H3-eastbound and Kamehameha Highway on/off ramp are closed.

According to Honolulu Medical Emergency Services said they treated a 50-year-old male who is critical condition was taken to a local area hospital.

EMS said they believe that he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

EMS said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

They also said that the motorcyclist was driving at a high speed down the H3 Freeway.

According to EMS, he was unable to navigate a bend in the roadway and struck the pavement before colliding with the guardrail at about three quarters of mile before the Mokapu Boulevard off-ramp.