WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui, or Christmas on the Avenue, is set to return to Wai’anae on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Wai’anae Economic Development Council and Ahupua’a o Nānākuli Homestead are partnering to bring the event to the community.

“After many years of hiatus, long-time community leaders initiated the revitalization of this well-known event. Christmas on the Avenue is more than just another holiday market. For our community, it represents unity and most importantly the Aloha we share with each other,” said Ahupua’a o Nānākuli Homestead.

The event will take place between Manō and Piliā’au avenues on Nānākuli Avenue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.