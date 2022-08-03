HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.

Monday, Aug, 15 is also National French Fry Day and the restaurant will be serving their boneless chicken plate and slush float for $10 along with their famous chili and rice bowl for only $5.

The restaurant is located at the corner of North School Street and Houghtailing Street.





The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking can be found behind the building.