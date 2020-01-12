Kalihi teen accused of two separate robberies released

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection two separate robberies in the Kalihi area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 13-year-old male victim reported that he was robbed by three male suspects on two separate occasions. One of the robberies happened on December 11, 2019.

One of the suspects, who was involved in both robberies, was later located and arrested after he was positively identified on January 10, 2020.

He was arrested on two counts of robbery in the second degree.

Police said that the suspect was later released pending investigation.