HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kalihi neighborhood is calling for action. Residents said they are seeing an uptick in crime linked to a homeless encampment next to a neighborhood park.

State and city officials came together Thursday, Aug. 3 to offer solutions.

Kalihi Valley residents who live near DeCorte Neighborhood Park are saying enough is enough

“It’s about time we take back our neighborhood,” said Colin Watanabe who grew up in the area.

Rep. John Mizuno (D) gathered other state and city officials, along with Honolulu police, to address the issue.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of crime and homelessness in the area, and we want to do the right thing,” Mizuno explained.

Watanabe said things reached a tipping point for him last month.

“I confronted a male on two occasions; and on the second occasion, he brandished a knife, held it over his head and twice said, ‘Knife, knife’,” Watanabe explained. “Then, this homeless male darted into the mountains; and the officer didn’t want to pursue up there.”

Kalihi resident Robin T said she also had her home burglarized.

“I’ve had people trespass over as well as my neighbors. We’ve all had trespassers and burglaries,” Robin explained.

One of the things residents said needs to be addressed immediately is a homeless camp that goes up the trail just above DeCorte Neighborhood Park.

Mizuno went up to the encampment twice this week and said several of the people living there have been there for years.

Residents believe there is a correlation between the homeless and crime in the area, and they said the problem’s only gotten worse.

“We started to see homelessness encroach in the park since 2019. So, I’ve been emailing since then,” Maila explained. “The community is exhausted from hearing, ‘We understand. It’s a problem. We’re gonna have to work with entities to collaborate.'”

They want action now.

“There needs to be enforcement. There needs to be consistent enforcement,” Maila said.

HPD Major Roland Turner said they will be increasing patrols and have been citing people for being in the park after hours.

Robin T. said she’s tried to find out who is responsible for the property the encampment is on and has run into road blocks because there are several property owners.

“Who’s responsibility is that to help them get the housing they need, the assistance that they need, and clear them out of there?” asked Robin.

Denny Higa, with the city parks department, said they will try to find out.

“If it’s outside of the parks scope, or a different jurisdiction, we can try and notify and get those people on the same page.”

Higa said they’ll also work with residents to organize an adopt-a-park program to deter bad elements from going into the park.

The city will also be working with residents to organize a neighborhood watch

“We need that support because some of these individuals, unfortunately, are dangerous. And we need to feel safe,” said Maila.

Residents said whatever solution they come up with can’t be a one-time thing. It has to be repetitive, or they said this will happen again.